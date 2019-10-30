Backyard beauty 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Backyard beauty Photo courtesy of BRIDGETT BLODD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Various fall hues paint this backyard landscape towards the home of Bridget Blood just across the highway from Treasureton. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Backyard Landscape Beauty Highway Fall Bridget Blood Hue News Trending Today Body of missing USU student found in Logan Canyon Record low -35 degrees recorded in Logan Canyon sink USUPD seeks info on missing student Logan man survives his 'worst night' after being caught in blizzard in Swan Flats area Three sexual assaults reported to USU on day of 'Howl' event