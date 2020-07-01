Bailey hosts track club for youth ages 7-14
Last year PHS alumni Derek Bailey began a community track program for youth ages 7-14. His motivation was a junior high program in Taylorsville, Utah that he participated in when he was young. The experience helped him gain a love for track and all it offers.
“I wanted to recreate that environment in Preston,” he said. “It was a big part of me growing to love track growing up.”
Bailey's program is low key and great introduction to the sport for youth. His goal is for participants to have fun doing something healthy, and hopefully learn the basics of the sport in the process. They meet on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. and have a few meets where they compete against each other.
“I have been impressed with the attitudes of the kids and how well many are doing, coming in with little or no experience.” Bailey added long jump and high jump this year and hopes to get the shotput going as well. Though it is less competitive than the school program, it offers something for all levels of experience whether it be perfecting skills the youth already have or learning new ones. Bailey is excited about both the number of kids participating and the progress they are making.
On July 4, at 8 a.m. the team will host the All American Mile, a mile run at the Preston High School track, with a few fun quirks and ice cream at the end. The youth are encouraged wear red, white and blue or dress up in a costume and to bring family members and friends to run with them. The event is open to the public.
July 25th will be the team’s final meet and they will have a closing socia
