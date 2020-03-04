Matthew Ballif, a senior at West Side High, is the Rotary Club February Student of the month. He is the secretary and has been the treasurer for the school’s Future Farmer’s of America chapter. He is also a member of the school’s book club and the pep band and functions as president of both.
Ballif also enjoys performing in the school plays. He received both a first and second placing in the school’s fine art competition. He also lays the trumpet.
At home, he enjoys renovations projects with his family. Ballif looks forward to serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after he graduates. When he returns, he plans to attend Utah State University, but has not decided a career. Eventually, he hopes to return to the family farm.