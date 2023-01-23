6/10/1938 - 1/7/2023
Barbara Ann Harris Lutz was released from her mortal mission on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 84.
Barbara was born to Wilford Dewey and Mary Ferguson Harris on June 10, 1938 in Ogden, Utah. Barbara spent the next 21 years loving and living in Ogden. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing games in the park across the street, and babysitting for the neighbors. She attended Lorin Farr Elementary, Central Junior High and Ogden High School. Upon graduation, she attended Weber State College earning an associates degree.
Barbara’s children and grandchildren have all been taught an old Central Junior High cheer, and love to perform it together with Barbara as head cheerleader. Her children also love to hear stories of her growing-up years in Ogden. They especially love the story about Barbara watching out the window one Sunday afternoon when some friends came to visit her older sister. Barbara caught a glimpse of an extra good-looking boy among the group, and chatted with him through the window. Eventually after many chats, dates, and years, she would marry that boy and change the course of her life forever.
The boy was Nolan J Lutz. He and Barbara were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1959 and began growing a large family. They were ultimately blessed with ten children—including Jonathan, her still-born baby who was loved and always remembered by his mom. She looked forward to raising him during the millennium. Barbara somehow made each of her children feel like a treasure.
Those who met her in her later years probably knew Barbara as a funny, forgetful, frail woman. But to those who knew her before a degenerative mental disease had taken much of her mind, Barbara was anything but frail. She had a zest for life, often exclaiming, “life is good” even until the end. She knew how to do hard things, and taught her children how to do hard things. An oft repeated phrase—when a child was complaining about a hard or dirty task that needed to be done—was “your hands will wash!”
Not only did she believe in the power of soap to wash away grime, but Barbara also believed with all her heart in the power and reality of Jesus Christ. She loved Christ and did her best to emulate Him. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. One especially beloved calling was working with a small group of Cub Scouts who all had special needs. She loved her service in the Primary and Young Women’s organizations. She loved being a visiting teacher, compassionate service leader, ward and stake Relief Society president, and a missionary with her husband in both the Russia, Novosibirsk mission and the Philippines, Angeles mission. They also served as ordinance workers in the Logan and Brigham City, Utah temples. Barbara truly enjoyed serving wherever she was called and whatever she was asked to do.
Barbara and Nolan made friends all over the world as they lived in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Russia, the Philippines, and even in Tahiti and Samoa for a time.
She left many in this world mourning her loss, yet grateful for her life. They include her children and their spouses—Scott and Connie Lutz (of Colorado Springs, Colorado); Kristie and Wayne Collard (of West Valley, Utah); Genny Lutz (of Grangeville, Idaho); Beth and Roger Ormsby (of Perry, Utah); Lorene and Craig Clark (of Spring City, Utah); Amy and Bryce Calvin (of Farmington, Utah); Emily and Scott Wright (of Richland, Washington); Kent and Stephanie Lutz (of Lehi, Utah); and Neal and Dani Lutz (of Smithfield, Utah); 52 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren with more expected in the coming months. She is also survived by family members, Steve and JoAnn Harris, Linda and Wayne Hunsaker, Joyce Lutz Garlick, Blair and Orlou Lutz.
Barbara's legacy of love, zest for life, enjoyment of family, and commitment to the Savior will continue with us, even as she is no longer here to be our cheerleader. She was welcomed through the veil by her parents—Wilford and Mary, a step-mother—Vivian Holmes Sylvester Harris; siblings—Norene Matheny, Ronald Harris, and Carol Preece; her husband, Nolan; two sons—Brad Harris Lutz and Jonathan H Lutz; and many siblings-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Barbara‘s greatest desire was to live again with our Heavenly Father surrounded by her family. We know she is overjoyed to be one step closer to her eternal goal.
In honor of Barbara, please serve someone, forgive someone, or thank someone who has blessed your life.
A viewing was held Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Perry Stake Center (685 Davis Street, Perry, Utah) and Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 11:00-12:30 at the Weston church (27 N. Center Street, Weston, Idaho). Funeral services were held in the Weston chapel beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Internment was in the Dayton, Idaho cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.