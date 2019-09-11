BarDee Spackman Hall, 88, of Preston, passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, at the Heritage Senior Living facility in Preston, ID. She was the oldest daughter born to Elna Harris and Samuel Edwin (Ted) Spackman. She was born and raised in Preston, ID, along with her six siblings. BarDee was very close to her Grandma Iris and Grandpa Hy Spackman as she was growing up, spending a lot of her childhood with them. She loved the big draft horses that her Grandpa had and how she would help hitch them up to the wagon. She always had very fond memories of them and talked of them often.
She married Ben Ross Hall on June 8, 1949. Just this year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. When she married Ross, she married farm life also. She spent her time lovingly raising six children and running the small farm they had. They lived in the house that Ross was raised in “down under the hill” for the first few years of their married life. That is where their first son Kenton Ross was born. Their first daughter Peggy Ann was born two years later, then two years after that Cristy Jean was born. After a few years living “down under the hill,” they decided to move the house uptown on the corner where it still sits. BarDee loved the farm and especially the farm animals. She raised countless baby calves, chickens, turkeys, pigs, and baby lambs. She even had a couple of “pet” horses one summer. Many times she and her sister-in-law would go to Mud Lake and bring home a pickup truck full of newborn baby lambs to raise. Tirelessly she would wake up at all hours of the night to bottle feed these newborns. They all had to be bottle-fed and of course, everyone in the family got to participate in these midnight and early morning feedings. She loved to be out in the fields sitting on the John Deere tractor either harrowing the field, mowing, raking or baling hay. She could do it all. A few years after Cristy was born and they moved the house uptown on the corner shortly after that their third daughter was born, Shanna Dee. Then their second son Curtis Troy and then the last son, Jody Lynn, was born.
Ross started a paving and cement business River Valley Paving many years ago and of course, she was involved with that also. Between doing the morning and evening chores, she could be found pouring cement ditches around the county or laying forms to pour curb and gutter around town. When Ross took a job for Bannock Paving as a supervisor in Pocatello, ID. BarDee was left at home to raise the kids and keep the farm going. She totally loved it and they all thrived. She loved all of her children and would have done anything in her powers to help them. BarDee loved life and lived it to the fullest, working hard all her life. She especially loved little children. Her face would light up when they were around her. The last few years her health started failing her little by little and dementia started to affect her. She spent the last 11 months living at the Heritage Senior Living facility, where it finally overcame her. She was a very sweet and loving lady and will be missed terribly. We are so grateful for the great reunion she is experiencing now with her family that is on the other side. We know there are so many there that are so happy to see her.
BarDee is survived by her husband Ben Ross Hall, Preston, ID and four children, Kenton ( Lynn) Hall of Wallowa, OR; Shanna (Dennis) Neeley, of Preston, ID; Curtis Troy (Chell) of Boise, ID; Jody Lynn Hall of Preston, ID. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is one sister Marie (Mike) Hudson; a sister-in-law Ann Spackman; and a brother-in-law Doug West. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ted and Elna Spackman; two daughters, Peggy (Charon) Cooper and Cristy (Jack) Geddes; two sons-in-law, Charon (Peggy) Cooper and Jack (Cristy) Geddes. Sisters Larae Shrives, Gloria Dockstater and Wendy West and brothers Gylde Spackman and Craig Spackman, two brothers-in-law: Dee Dockstader and Dee Shrives.
Funeral services will be held at the South Stake Center on Friday, September 13, @ noon with Bishop Zann Nash conducting. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12th from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home 56 S. State Street, Preston, ID, and again on Friday from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Burial will follow in the Preston Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a very grateful, heartfelt thanks to the people and staff at the Heritage Senior Living Center for all the love and care they provided for BarDee, and also the same to the hospice care that was given to her by Signature Homecare. It was all so very appreciated.
Funeral services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home. Please share a favorite memory of BarDee or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on this page or at www.franklincountyfuneral.com