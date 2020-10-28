The Lady Pirates had a strong district showing last Wednesday at Bear Lake. After a back and forth season with the Bears, Bear Lake prevailed in the final meet causing West Side to miss out on attending the state meet as a team. They finished third with 71 points, behind Bear Lake in second with 40 and Soda Springs in first with 36. Having the top two teams in the state in this district makes it tough to secure a state berth.
Leading the team and earning a place at the State meet was Aubrie Barzee who finished second with a time of 20:27. “This is the highest finishing place in school history,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. Ashlyn Willis, will be returning to the state competition hoping to secure one more all-state qualifying time, as a senior. Her time of 21:00 earned her a 7th place medal.
“Sadie Waite — 23:43, Alaina Telford — 24:10, Carey Sant — 30:25, and Kenzie Bingham — 33:06 all finished with season bests on an extremely difficult course under gusty wind conditions, which was impressive,” Olsen said. Teammates Keziah Westover — 22:20, Eliza Olson — 23:36, Addie Hyde — 26:48, Kelsey Gittins — 30:23, and Raquel Gonzales — 27:49 also ran well.
“I feel that this is the most cohesive team I’ve coached during my seven years,” said Olsen. “They really came together and worked hard throughout the season. They were always positive and willing to do whatever was asked of them. We are really going to miss our four seniors who have provided excellent leadership and brought stability to our team. We also greatly appreciate the incredible support of family, the community and the school.”
Aubrie and Ashlyn are excited to represent our team at the state tournament which will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on Saturday.