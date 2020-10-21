The West Side girl’s cross-country team put in a good showing at the Preston Invitational. The team is preparing for the district meet Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Bear Lake. The district is loaded with the top two teams in the state, Soda Springs and Bear Lake. The Lady Pirates have been in close competition with the Bears all season and hope to prevail when it counts.
The top two teams along with the top 10 individuals will progress to the state meet on Oct. 31 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. The state meet was scheduled to be at Eagle Island State Park in Boise but had to be moved at the last minute due to coronavirus restrictions.
Freshman standout Aubrie Barzee breezed past the school record by 25 seconds with a time of 19:12 and a first-place finish overall at the Preston Invite on Oct. 14. That time was five seconds faster than district rival Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake. Kelsey was the bronze medalist at the 2019 2A State Championships.
Teammate Ashlyn Willis earned a medal in 12th place with a time of 20:37. Completing the varsity squad were Keziah Westover with a personal best of 22:06. Sadie Waite ran a 23:59 and Alaina Telford a 24:23.
“The girls have worked extremely hard this season and are prepared for a challenging District meet,” said Coach Stacey Olsen.