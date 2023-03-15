Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Baseball and softball games for Preston and West Side were postponed or canceled due to snow covered fields last week. With more snow in the forecast this week, it is unlikely any of their home games can be played.


West Side’s softball games have been canceled through Mar. 24 while Preston is still hopeful they will be able to play at Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Mar. 16 at 3:30 p.m. Indian home games against Declo on Mar. 17 and Logan on Mar. 22 will either be moved or canceled. Baseball is in the same boat as the home field was not ready for their scheduled game with Shelley on Mar. 14 but they hope the warmer temps will make the game at Cayon Ridge on Thursday, Mar. 16 at 3:30 p.m. doable.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.