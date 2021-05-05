Preston ended the regular season with a string of losses but looks forward to avenging some of those in the 4A district tournament where they are the number two seed. Game 1 will be played in Preston on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. against Century.
The winner will go on to play Pocatello in Game 2 on Saturday, May 8, at 4 p.m. in Pocatello. The loser of Game 1 will await the loser of Game 2 to play at the higher seed field on Monday, May 10, at 4 p.m. In an elimination game. Tuesday, May 11, will be between the remaining two teams and the championship game if the high seed wins out. A final game will be held on Wednesday, May 12, at 4 p.m. to determine the district title if the low seed wins the previous game.
Preston finished the regular season at home against Malad and honored seniors Zeth Groll, Braden Hess, Tate Greene, Trevyn Hadley, Tait Rawlings and Justin Inglet, and their parents before the game.
The Indians did not score until the fifth inning where they plated one run and trailed the Dragons 1-5. Davon Inglet doubled from Preston and Justin Inglet tripled, but one run was all the Indians could bring home in the 1-7 loss.
Preston lost all three of their games against Pocatello, beginning with a home contest on April 28. Leadoff hitter Tate Greene led the Indian offense with three hits and one RBI. Justin Inglet had a double and Emery Thorsen a triple.
Pocatello scored four runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings to win the game in five innings 16-1.
The next day, April 29, Preston traveled to Pocatello for a doubleheader to complete the series. Though the games were much closer, as Preston limited the scoring of their rivals, the result was the same.
The opener started with neither team scoring in the first inning but Pocatello plated one in the bottom of the second and two in the third for a 3-0 lead. Preston got on the board during the sixth inning with one run on a Davon Inglet RBI. Their rally ended at that and Pocatello went on to win 5-1.
In the nightcap, Preston continued to battle. They took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Pocatello tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning. Pocatello scored again in the bottom of the third but Preston was able to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fifth. Finally, Pocatello scored one in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walkoff 3-2 victory.
Chayse Oxborrow doubled, Trevyn Hadley and Justin Inglet each had an RBI.