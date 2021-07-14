The Bear River Adjudication began on June 14. Parties have until July 27 to appeal the decision to commence the adjudication. To do so, they must file an appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court.
The state is seeking information of all rights arising under state and federal law and for administration of such rights.
Both surface and water and groundwater rights in the Bear River Basin are being considered. The basin runs through Franklin, Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Cassia, Oneida and Power counties.