The Fifth District Court will conduct a hearing on March 4, to determine the need for an adjudication of water rights in the Bear River Basin, the Malad River Valley and the Curlew Valley within the state of Idaho.
After the court issues a commencement order, claims can be filed on a hard-copy paper form or online.
Idaho Department of Water Resources will give notice to water right holders and then begin to take claims, conduct water rights investigations, make preliminary reports, and hold public meetings. IDWR will then file a Director’s Report with the court, which will specify IDWR’s recommendations to the court regarding the elements of each water right. Once IDWR files a Director’s Report with the court, interested parties can file objections and responses to the recommendations.
I ... urge support of legislation introduced by Rep. Marc Gibbs and Sen. Mark Harris to commence the general adjudication of the Bear River Basin in Idaho. It will provide state funding and protect existing Idaho water rights," stated Mark Matthews, president of The Bear River Water User's Association and Last Chance Canal Company has expressed support for the adjudication.