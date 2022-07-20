Glenn Beck poses for a picture at a restored cabin originally built in the 1880s on his property near Preston in June 2020. Beck will be the featured speaker at the Weston Pioneer Day celebration this Saturday, July 23.
On Saturday, July 23rd, the city of Weston, Idaho will hold its annual Pioneer Day Celebration.
The day consists of a fun run, free High Fitness class, West Side High School fundraiser breakfast, parade, games and vendors in the park all day, a candy drop, animal chase, softball tournament, Old West shoot out with the Patriot Gunslingers at Woodward’s Country Store, benefit dinner for Connor and Lisa Waldron sponsored by Tad’s Custom Cuts, live music from the band Rough Stock, and the best dang fireworks show you’ve ever seen from a small town.
This year, however, there will be an exciting new element added. Glenn Beck will be speaking at 6:00 pm. In conjunction with that, Glenn and his wife Tania have graciously allowed the city to showcase their extensive collection of historic Americana memorabilia.
Some of the items on display will be Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, the key to Lincoln’s booth at Ford’s Theatre the night he was assassinated, the dress Mary Todd Lincoln was wearing that night, an original Captain America shield, one of the first Darth Vader costumes, Christopher Reeves’ actual Superman Costume, chilling Holocaust items, Walt Disney’s prospectus for the original Disneyland, as well as many significant historical documents.
City event organizer, Taci Watterson-Balls, said of the event, “This is an amazing family day for Weston. It brings us together as a community and allows us to teach the feeling of small towns to the next generation. The Beck’s quietly contribute a lot to our community, and we are so very appreciative of them. Not only will this bring additional revenue to the city and residents, but it also gives us the rare opportunity to share in the Beck’s love of history and America in a way that very few people ever get. To be in the same room as these iconic pieces is a dream come true. To be able to teach that pride in our amazing country’s rich history to our children, however, is monumental. We look forward to this day every year and are excited to work with the Beck’s on future city events and benefits, as well.”