Glenn Beck poses for a picture at a restored cabin originally built in the 1880s on his property near Preston in June 2020. Beck will be the featured speaker at the Weston Pioneer Day celebration this Saturday, July 23.

 By NECIA P. SEAMONS

On Saturday, July 23rd, the city of Weston, Idaho will hold its annual Pioneer Day Celebration.

The day consists of a fun run, free High Fitness class, West Side High School fundraiser breakfast, parade, games and vendors in the park all day, a candy drop, animal chase, softball tournament, Old West shoot out with the Patriot Gunslingers at Woodward’s Country Store, benefit dinner for Connor and Lisa Waldron sponsored by Tad’s Custom Cuts, live music from the band Rough Stock, and the best dang fireworks show you’ve ever seen from a small town.

