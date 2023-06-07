Laney Beckstead, daughter of Wayne and Jane Beckstead, signed to play volleyball for Blue Mountain Community College (Pendleton, Oregon) on May 26 under Coach Ceanna Larson. She accepted a Student-Athlete Scholarship for volleyball. Beckstead grew up watching her siblings play sports and win state championships and wanted to be like them. Especially her oldest sister Caitlyn, who was the setter for West Side when they won state in 2011. She was a big influence on Laney and her volleyball career. She started playing volleyball in elementary school and “loved playing with her cousins and sisters anywhere there was a volleyball. They played in backyards, at school, and at summer camps.” She also played for Cache Valley Volleyball Club in the off-season to help improve her skills. Beckstead’s favorite thing about volleyball is “hustling for a ball that seems impossible to get or setting a perfect set.” One of the benefits of playing for a small school was getting to play with her cousins which she said was “a lot of fun.” She loves playing volleyball and helped her team win back-to-back state championships as well as nearly capturing a third in her senior year when they finished second. Laney also played basketball and softball at the varsity level and loves to sing. She participated in musicals at West Side and sang at graduation. Her talents aren’t limited to courts and stages. She also excels in the kitchen where she enjoys baking. Beckstead is grateful for the support she has had. In addition to her parents who rarely missed a game, Laney wants to thank “her sisters and brothers and her family from both the Turnbow and Beckstead sides” for supporting her, as well as high school coaches Melinda Royer, Elyse Cox, and Gayle Gailey and the Cache Valley Volleyball Club. She is excited to continue playing volleyball at Blue Mountain and plans to study aerospace engineering to be a mechanical aerospace engineer. One day she hopes to work for NASA.
Laney Beckstead, daughter of Wayne and Jane Beckstead, signed to play volleyball for Blue Mountain Community College (Pendleton, Oregon) on May 26 under Coach Ceanna Larson. She accepted a Student-Athlete Scholarship for volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.