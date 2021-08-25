The August West Side School board meeting was crowded for the first few minutes. This was due to a small error on the school boards part. Jim Westover, who retired in 2007, left the district unrecognized for his 37 years of service. In the presence of his children and grandchildren, the board awarded him a plaque commemorating his years of driving the bus for everything from state championships to the usual trip home after school. Board member Daniel Garner commented that Westover was his bus driver for his entire education.
With that taken care of the meeting’s attendance dropped from over 10 to just two. The two remaining introduced themselves first, Jamie Hodges, who will be taking over as the Food Services Director, following the retirement of Marcia Kendall, and then Kyle England, who will be the new Transportation Director, taking over for Allen Hatch.
The district will be required to submit its annual Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP) to the state by October 1.
This CIP is centered around standardized and district administered tests. The CIP is guided by Section 33-320, Idaho Code and the document is split into two parts, the metrics and the narrative. The school board also reviewed the narrative related to their ESSER Funds from the CARES Act