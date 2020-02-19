Debbie Wilson Gillis, a beloved teacher of physical education at the Preston and Oakwood Elementary school from 1994 to 2010, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. Some remember her as a a certified fitness instructor who taught aerobics at Cox’s Gym/Grolls Gym as well.
Known for her upbeat attitude and love for the students she taught, both in Preston and in Wyoming, following her marriage to Joe Gillis, Debbie will be remembered at a funeral service slated for Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Pinedale chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will take place Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Sat. morning from 10-11 a.m.
Debbie made lifelong friends while she lived and worked in Franklin County, who noted that the positive attitude she tried to teach her students remained intact as she struggled with the disease.
"Debbie was one of the most motivated and driven people I’ve ever known," said friend Tiffany Cardall. After her marriage in 2010, Debbie continued to teach aerobics, plyo and spinning before and after she taught school. In Wyoming, she taught kindergarten, second and third grades.
While teaching in Preston, Debbie received a national award for teaching physical fitness and was recognized by Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz.
Debbie also loved the outdoors, spending her summers working on a dude ranch until she married her own cowboy at a private ceremony in Boulder Wyoming. She was involved in a variety of outdoor activities throughout the year.
Not able to have her own children, Debbie's students became the beneficiaries of her love, say friends. She was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in Oct. of 2017.
Following treatment, she was gaining her health back and went back to school this past year to teach her 11 third graders. She suffered a stroke a few days prior to her death.
"She suffered with such dignity and grace," said another friend, Debbie Griffeth.
Former students may remember her telling them to always wash their hands, said Cardall. Some have noted on social media the difference she made in their lives as their teacher in Preston.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Preston Citizen.