The Bennett Cup Committee is sponsoring the 83rd Annual Bennett Cup program to be held in the Preston High School Auditorium next Wednesday and Thursday evenings, April 12th and 13th.
The program will start at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. There is no charge for this event. The piano and instrumental portion of the program will be presented Wednesday evening and the vocal and string portion of the program will be presented on Thursday.
Students from Preston High School will be competing in the various categories. Some of the winners from last year’s performances will be on hand to perform for this year’s audience. Last year’s winners include Mickayla Robertson, piano; Jackie Palmer and Nick Nielson, vocals; Luis Herring, instrumental; and Estee Hull, strings.
The vocal competition began at Preston High School in 1940. Floyd and Barbara Bennett of Banida sponsored the Bennett Cup program for 28 of those years, retiring in 1994. During that time the instrumental portions of the program were added.
Preston High School and hundreds of students are greatly indebted to the Bennetts for their unselfish service to the musical arts in Franklin County. Since that time, a Bennett Cup Committee has carried on the tradition. Scott and Kris Beckstead, having served with the Bennett Cup Committee for 29 years, now lead the group to see that the competition continues to be a part of our community.
The Bennett Cup performances always prove to be some of the finest cultural presentations of the year for our area. All are invited to make an effort to come and support our youth in their efforts to perfect their musical skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.