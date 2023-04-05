Bennett Cup 2022 winners

Winners of the 2022 Bennett Cup (left to right) Mickayla Robertson, piano; Jackie Palmer and Nick Nielson, vocals; Luis Herring, instrumental; and Estee Hull, strings.

 Courtesy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bennett Cup Committee is sponsoring the 83rd Annual Bennett Cup program to be held in the Preston High School Auditorium next Wednesday and Thursday evenings, April 12th and 13th.

The program will start at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. There is no charge for this event. The piano and instrumental portion of the program will be presented Wednesday evening and the vocal and string portion of the program will be presented on Thursday.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.