In 1940 Floyd and Barbara Bennett began sponsoring a music competition to benefit aspiring young musicians in the community. In 1994 the Bennetts retired and the Bennett Cup Committee was formed to continue the program which is usually held in April.
Due to school closures and the Statewide Stay-Home Order issued by Governor Brad Little on March 25 to prevent spreading COVID-19, the 54th annual Bennett Cup music competition has been rescheduled for May 6-7. Organizers hope the restrictions will be lifted by that time or other arrangements made.