The Bennett Cup Committee is sponsoring the 81st Annual Bennett Cup program to be held in the Preston High School Auditorium next Wednesday and Thursday evenings, April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend at no charge.
The piano and instrumental portion of the program will be presented Wednesday evening and the vocal and string portion on Thursday. Students from Preston High School will be competing in the various categories to attain the first place award. Some of the winners from last year’s performances will be on hand to perform for this year’s audience. They include Tyson Bench and Sarah Crosgrove, vocals, Jenny Lower, instrumental, Tate Porter, piano, and Dallin Petterborg, strings.
The vocal competition began at Preston High School in 1940. Floyd and Barbara Bennett of Banida sponsored the Bennett Cup program for 28 of those years, retiring in 1994. During that time the instrumental portions of the program were added. Preston High School and hundreds of students are greatly indebted to the Bennetts for their unselfish service to the musical arts in Franklin County. Since that time a Bennett Cup Committee has carried on the tradition. Scott and Kris Beckstead, having served with the Bennett Cup Committee for 27 years, now lead the group to see that the competition continues to be a part of the Preston community.
The Bennett Cup performances always prove to be some of the finest cultural presentations of the year for the area. All are invited to make an effort to come and support local youth in their efforts to perfect their musical skills.