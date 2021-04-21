Twenty-seven young musicians competed five categories in the 81st Annual Bennett Cup Competition held at Preston High School April 14-15.
Ty Jepsen won the male vocal competition with his rendition of “Evermore.” A junior, he is the son of Melinda and Kerry Jepsen and was accompanied by Terri McKay.
Taking second place was Zade Sayer, son of Brandon and Jessica Sayer singing “Bless Your Beautiful Hide.” Aaron Li, son of Jessi Li and Hai Xin Li, who sang “The Impossible Dream,” accompanied by Brinn Nielson, took third place.
Ellie Andrus won the female vocal competition with her rendition of “Separazione,” accompanied by Aaron Li. She is the daughter of Stephanie Crookston and Kim Andrus.
Taking second place was Megan Jensen, daughter of Jeremy and Tammy Jensen, singing “Only Hope, accompanied by Sara Katefiedes.
Nick Nielson won the stringed instrument competition, playing “Sonata No. 10 Movement 3 & 4” by Giorgio Antoniotti on the double bass. He is the son of Jeff and Tara Nielson.
Taking second place was Olivia Tracy, playing “Suite II Prelude by Bach on the cello. She is the daughter of Jared and Natalie Tracy. Estee Hull took third place playing “Devil’s Dream” on the banjo. She is the daughter of Bryan and Season Hull.
Winning the piano competition was Morgan Stuart, who played “Elegie Op. 3 No. 1” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. She is the daughter of Brett and Amanda Stuart.
Taking second place was Molly Ray, playing “Capriccio Espagnol” by N. Rimsky-Korsakov. She is the daughter of Jared and Jenny Ray. In third place was Ty Robertson, playing “Khatchaturian Sonatina III.” He is the son of Leo and Alicia Robertson.
Anna Mumford won the instrumental competition playing “Memphis Ridge on the flute. She is the daughter of Bryce and Lindsay Mumford.
Taking second place was Luis Herring playing “Like a Big Dog” on the snare drum. He is the son of Carol Herring. In third place was Donald Curtis, playing “Rondo for Lifey” by Leonard Bernstein, accompanied by Brinn Nielson. He is the son of Jody and Susan Curtis.
Also featured during the competition were past winners: Dallin Petterborg, Sara Crosgrove, Tyson Bench, Paul Jenkins, Aaron Li, Jenny Lower and Tate Porter.
Judges this year were Mark Emile, Cory Evans, Jeanette Evans, Emily Densley. Ryan Frazier and Sara Hamatake.
The Bennett Cup was started in 1940 by Floyd and Barabara Bennett. They sponsored the competition for 28 years before retiring in 1994. At that time, a committee was formed to oversee the competition. Today, those members are: Scott & Kris Beckstead, David & Pauline Woodward, Ron & Heather Smellie, Robert & Karen Child, Darrell & Alice King, Tom & Cait Schmidt, Leonard & Ellen Nelson.
The competition is sponsored by the Preston School District and Vivien and the late Brian Mendenhall, with support from Edwards Floral, The Preston High Sound & Light Crew and music teachers: Sara Katefiedes, Jill Durrant and Wayne Manning.
“These kids set such a high bar for the younger kids coming up, inspiring them to develop and magnify their talents. I’m grateful we have this program in our community!” said Karen Child. “I thought we had two wonderful nights of performances.”