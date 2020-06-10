Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Mens’ league played a net Best-Ball this past week. The winners of the net best ball were Stan Cahoon and Don Newbold with a score of 29. In the optional games, Don Newbold finished first net with a 31. Dave Seamons and Darin Hess finished tied for second with matching 33’s. In the gross division, Dave Seamons was low gross with a 33. Darin Hess finished second with a 34. Skins were won by Dave Seamons, Darin Hess, Larry Stokes, and Bill Nash. This week marked the end of the first third of the season. The team of Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist finished first with a five-week total of 201. The team of Bill Nash and Joe Greene finished second with a total of 207. Stan Cahoon and Don Newbold finished third with a total of 208.5. Dave Seamons and Darin Hess finished fourth with a total of 209.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross/Low Net tournament this past week. In the gross division of the First Flight, Chad Christensen finished first with a 32. Sawyer Jensen was second with a 33. Jackson Porter finished third with a 34. In the net division, Craig Buttars and Joel Downs tied for first with matching 33’s. Owen Pearson finished third with a 34. In the gross division Second Flight, Craig Allen finished first with a 40. Donna Cunningham and Corey Welker finished tied for second with matching 42’s. Mike Oxx was fourth with a 44. In the net division, Brandon Bassett finished first with a 29. Mike Beckstead finished second with a 31. Barney Newton, Richard Westerberg, and Brad Wall finished tied for third with matching 34’s. Skins were won by Chad Christensen, Jackson Porter, Sawyer Jensen, Natalie Van Vleet, Corey Welker, Richard Westerberg, and Mike Anderson.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for its summer junior golf program. Camps start on June 10. To register call the pro shop at 208-852-2408 or visit the Preston Junior Golf Program page on Facebook.