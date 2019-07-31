Best Pioneer Day Fireworks yet

The Preston Rotary Club’s Pioneer Day Fireworks Show, was “the best show we’ve ever put together,” said co-organizer Pat Nealy. “Nothing was wrong! The program was flawless, the entertainment was really good,” he said. When it came time for the fireworks display, it was non-stop for 30 minutes.
And the crowd loved it, singing along with the music that accompanied the fireworks.
“Let me say unequivocally that tonight was the most outstanding fire works that I have EVER attended. I’m in awe!,” posted LeAnn Johnson from the Washington DC area on the club’s facebook page. “I have been on the national Mall in DC on the 4th of July multiple times as well as the Independence Day fireworks at Antietam Battlefield. You beat them all, hands down.”