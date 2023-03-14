Todd Thomas NEW
TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

From approximately 1946 to 1954, my Dad managed a Chevron Oil gas station on the southeast corner of Main and 1st North here in Preston, Idaho. As of this composition, the Southfork Hardware store does a good business at that location, but prior to that, it was the Anderson Lumbar business. As a funny sidenote, Anderson Lumber was the source of those wooden yardsticks my Mom used to paddle my behind. When she would go into their store to request another freebie, Ace Beckstead, the manager, would smile and ask, “Todd been acting up again??!”. Thanks Ace!...JOB WELL DONE!!

Dad’s business had two gas pumps out front, two service bays, (one for a lube rack and one for washing cars) and a small office space. No offerings like today’s gas/convenience stores. Oil changes, tires, batteries, minor replacement repairs like headlights, flasher bulbs, etc. were the only mechanic work performed, nothing major. If you needed something more significant, Dad would refer you to one of the dealerships in town like McCune Motors or Cranney Chevrolet.


