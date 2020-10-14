West Side Joint School District’s Beutler Middle School has been recognized as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 by U. S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
“I am really proud of all the hard work this award represents. Without the entire team of students, parents, teachers, and administrators, our school would not have the academic success it enjoys. This truly is a community award because of all the stakeholders involved in the process,” said Julie Nash, Beutler Middle School’s head teacher.
The school was nominated last November based on ISAT testing scores last November.
At Beutler, 74.4 percent of the students were proficient in English language arts and 67.4 percent were proficient in mathematics. More than 40 percent of Beutler’s students come from an economically disadvantaged background.
In order to be nominated for a National Blue Ribbon award, a school must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state, ranked on the performance of all students who participated in the most recently administered state assessments in English language arts and mathematics. Idaho nominees must have at least 40 percent of their students identified as economically disadvantaged.
“After the nomination, we had to go through a rigorous application process that was sent to the federal governmental agency in charge of this program. The application took around 30 hours of work. The national program accepted our application and we were awarded the title. Originally, I was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C. to accept the award, but with COVID, the event is now being held virtually on Nov. 12-13,” said Nash.
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, states the award.
The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
· Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
· Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Education Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).
School profiles of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools can also be found at https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/awardwinners.