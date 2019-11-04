Students at Beutler Middle School performed "The Lion King," at the Dahle Fine Arts Center recently, featuring the following students: Brenden Ballif: Scar, Aubrie Barzee: Sarabi, Kenzie Bingham: Pumbaa, Emmalee Campbell: Sarafina, Trystan Christensen: Simba (Young), Izabell Eldredge: Lioness &
Puppeteer, Sadie Fellows: Nala (Young), Allie Gailey: Lioness & Puppeteer, Ella Hatch: Lead Hyena, Korie Hatch: Lead Lioness, Lincoln Henderson: Simba (Adult), Tommi Henderson: Timon, Jaxon Hodges: Ed, Diana Hornberger: Lioness & Puppeteer, Matthew Housley: Mufasa, Carlee Kidman: Lead Lioness, Sara Mariscal: Lead Lioness, Clayton Millburn: Scar's Army & Puppeteer, McKay Mumford: Rafiki, Trae Priestley: Scar's Army & Puppeteer. Alli Ricks: Lioness & Puppeteer, Taylor Robinson: Scar's Army & Puppeteer, Carey Sant: Banzai
Hailey Sharp: Lead Hyena, Tae Twiss: Lioness & Puppeteer, Haley Wangsgard: Shenzi, Katelynn Warrick: Zazu, Adison Watterson: Lead Hyena.