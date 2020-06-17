The Maple Creek neighborhood has had unwanted visitors this spring. Heidi Chatterton was in her flower bed Thurs., May 14, when her dog Copper went nuts.
“I hollered at him” Chatterton recalled, “but he wouldn’t stop and then he moved further into the trees.” Neighbor Chandler West came up on his motorbike soon afterward. When he turned to go, he immediately came back and said “I know why your dog was barking. A mountain lion just crossed your road right in front of me!”
Chatterton quickly called her two girls into the house from the front yard. About 7 p.m. the same evening, Jason West and Kirby Chatterton caught the cougar on camera in a tree just down the hill on the Chatterton property.
Rashann Dean and her three daughters reversed their morning walk when a big cat crossed Doney Lane early one Sunday in May. They are choosing to walk out on Cove Road lately.
Tami and Troy McNett collaborated with their own cat adventure. They discovered a young juvenile cougar in the tree in their front yard Mar. 20, after their dogs wouldn’t quit barking. Apparently the neighborhood has been prime real estate for large feline infestations this spring.