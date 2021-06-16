Administrators of the West Side School District are thrilled with the news that the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation and Chris Robinson Construction are committing a combined $650,000 to the district’s plans to increase room for elementary students.
From the Miller Family Foundation is a $400,000 grant that must be matched. The district has sent its friends and patrons letters asking them to open their wallets to make that match. “The whole project would not be possible without them. We couldn’t do it,” said district supervisor Spencer Barzee. Their commitment was formalized about six weeks ago, said Barzee.
“It is a foundation that really wants to help lots of entities, including the school district,” said Barzee.
Robinson is a West Side patron who owns a construction company. Last summer, he committed to framing the entire facility. “He is also going to help with cash donations,” up to $250,000 in value, said Barzee. Robinson has advised the district as it has planned for the addition. Reed Olsen, another community member and a mechanical engineer, has donated his time to do mechanical engineering for the entire project. “That’s a $35,000 savings,” said Barzee.
“We feel that our patrons will recognize that this is a unique opportunity for the district, and the facility is needed,” he said.
The new building will house two new multi-purpose courts, a new lunchroom for kindergartners to 8th graders, 10 classrooms, and it will also have a small stage in it for elementary productions and classroom productions,” said Barzee. It will be built northeast of the current Elwell Gymnasium, which is north of the H.B. Lee Elementary.
Barzee emphasized that of the 114 districts in the state, and of all those that ask for a levy, the West Side District is $185 per student — 10 times lower than the state average of $2,000. “The district has been very conservative in the levy it has asked for,” he said.
Although the district has enough money to start construction, it needs additional funds to finish it. The total facility will cost about $3.5 million to finish, said Barzee. “Part of what got us going on it is that in initial planning stages last fall, some people guiding us on steel, said the price was going to skyrocket, so we ordered steel. The price has doubled since we ordered,” he said.
Of that $3.5 million, the district already has $2 million to put towards it. “The rest of it will come by additional savings and donations,” said Barzee. Any surplus that can be found in the district’s current budget will go towards the project, he said.
“It won’t be possible without public support. We realize that a one-time donation may be hard, so patrons can make donations once, or quarterly or every couple years. We want to be done with the facility by the fall of 2023,” he said.
Concrete for the 33,000 square foot facility was poured last week.
“There’s no question we’ll be in need of classrooms in the coming year,” said Barzee. There are just under 800 students across all grades. “Prior to COVID19, we were growing 30-40 students a year, which means we have needed one or two teachers a year,” he said. The current elementary has utilized every classroom.
For a digital tour of the new building, see {a id=”LPlnk408459” href=”https://youtu.be/PdNcqr1pFoA” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable” data-linkindex=”0”}https://youtu.be/PdNcqr1pFoA{/a}.