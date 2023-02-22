...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up.
Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 8 at the Southeast Region Office, located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery), and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big-game record books. The service is free.
Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns, and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on Tuesday, March 7, by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin, and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.
Information required at the time of drop-off includes the hunter’s name; date of harvest; location of harvest (including big-game unit, county and state); owner’s name, address and telephone number; and guide’s name and address (if applicable).
All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.
Not sure your item is record worthy? Bring it on by anyway. For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.
