It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up.

Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 8 at the Southeast Region Office, located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery), and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big-game record books. The service is free.


