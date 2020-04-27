Fred Bingham will mark his 95th birthday Saturday, May 2. Fred was born on the family farm in Linrose on May 2, 1925, to H. Raymond and Emma Rich Bingham. The eighth of 12 children, he always had a ready playmate. Fred attended Lincoln and Roosevelt schools in Linrose and graduated in 1943 from Preston High School. Following service in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Fred was called to serve in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1950, he married Ruth Morris in the Logan LDS Temple. He and his brother Carl purchased the family farm in Linrose where they ran a dairy. Fred and Ruth raised their seven children in Linrose. Fred and Ruth’s 19 years as officiators in the Logan Temple bookended their calling and service in the Canada Halifax Mission, where they were assigned to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Ruth passed away in 2016. Fred continues to live on the original Bingham homestead. Due to the current pandemic, Fred’s family plans to honor him at their family reunion later in the summer.