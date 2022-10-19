A walk down memory lane for the 26 residents in the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at FCMC planned by Shelly Davis and Jessica Womack, Activities Directors, was triggered as a result of a drive-by parade of 20 classic cars owned and driven by Cache Valley residents on the circular driveway near the Gazebo of THE TCU on Monday, Oct. 10, for Family Home Evening.
“I’ve been thinking about a car show for a long time. I’ve seen cars that our residents would love to see. My neighbors, Roger and Becky, frequently share with me what they have done with their 1929 Ford Model “A” classic car ‘Ramblin’ Rose, and their 2001 Volkswagen Jetta made into a pickup and that sparked the idea in me,” said Shelly.
Then Jerri Jensen, who works in the FCMC Gift Shop and who also recently held a class with the residents painting rocks, mentioned to Shelly that her husband, Dennis, has rebuilt classic cars for Doug West for years and most weekends during the summer take their cars to car shows. Shelly told Jerri “I want to do a car show.”
“Dennis and I thought it was a good idea, too. Shelly invited us to be in the car show at TCU. We always love to do community service anytime. We jump in and do it. Every week during the summer Dennis and I do a car show so this event was something we love doing,” said Jerri Jensen.
Shelly suggested to Brett Jensen, TCU Branch President, that maybe the car show would be a fun Family Home Evening for the residents to reminisce about cars that they may have had and bring back memories of the past. He thought it was a great idea, too.
Merlin Gleed, Branch Counselor, helped Shelly get the information about some of the cars, as they drove up to the parade line-up.
“The car show was more spectacular than I expected,” explained Carol Romney, resident. “I remember family members having cars like these. I was car crazy when I was 16 years old. I remember these Chevys. My favorite car that they showed tonight was the old fire engine as I have a picture of my mother when she was a girl standing on the running board of the fire engine like this one shown tonight.”
Some of the cars that participated in the drive-by parade included a 1968 Ford Ranger; 1923 T-Bucket Roadster painted orange; a dark cherry pearl metallic 1968 Chev C-10 Custom; 1976 red Corvette Stingray; 1957 Ford Fairlane 500; and a mint green 1954 Sun Valley Mercury Monterey named "Aunt Bea," just like the car in the Andy Griffith television show.
Resident Roy Esplin recalled that he was involved with similar cars in his lifetime and that he drove ambulances over the years. “It’s fun to see these cars from my day,” he offered.
Doug Roper of Preston, visiting his wife, Lynne at TCU, said “Some of these cars were introduced after I graduated from high school in 1960. I had a Ford Fairlane. I think this car show is great as it brings back old memories for me. We’ve had a lot of fun in these old cars.”
Shelly made zucchini bread and designed sugar cookies in the shape of a truck with a pumpkin in the back to give as a gift to those owners and drivers of the vintage cars. “I thought it was a wonderful event for our residents,” said Shelly. “It was so exciting for the residents to see and hear about all of the cars and trucks that came. I was thrilled when so many of the residents have already told me that they so enjoyed it, too.”
Jessica passed out the gifts to the participants at the end of the parade. She also helped Shelly ice the sugar cookies. “The car show was spectacular! It was an evening to go back to yesterday. The cars, the visitors, and the weather were lovely,” said Jessica.
A variety of cookies, chocolate chip, sugar cookies, macadamia nut, and raspberry were handed out for refreshments to the residents, family and visitors.
“This is so fun for them to do this car show for us. It gave us something to look forward to. I liked seeing the green Chevrolet pickup truck,” shared Cindy Rowsell, a resident. “It brought back good memories for me. My dad has a truck just like that one but his truck is Candy Apple Red.”
Shelly and Jessica would like to thank all of the participants that took the time to bring their car for the parade. “We couldn’t have done the car show without the owners bringing their cars and driving them for the residents to see. The car show was a special event for the residents. Hopefully we can do it again with different cars,” said Shelly.
