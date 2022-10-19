Support Local Journalism

A walk down memory lane for the 26 residents in the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at FCMC planned by Shelly Davis and Jessica Womack, Activities Directors, was triggered as a result of a drive-by parade of 20 classic cars owned and driven by Cache Valley residents on the circular driveway near the Gazebo of THE TCU on Monday, Oct. 10, for Family Home Evening.

“I’ve been thinking about a car show for a long time. I’ve seen cars that our residents would love to see. My neighbors, Roger and Becky, frequently share with me what they have done with their 1929 Ford Model “A” classic car ‘Ramblin’ Rose, and their 2001 Volkswagen Jetta made into a pickup and that sparked the idea in me,” said Shelly.

