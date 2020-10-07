The Franklin County Fire Department extinguished several fires over the last month.
Most recently was a brush fire that consumed 20 acres on Cove Road in Franklin on Oct. 1. It was located behind Roy Yardly’s house and was started by sparks from a backhoe digging rocks. Mike Daley, owner of the excavator, was working to put out the fire with his own fire suppression equipment when firemen arrived.
On Sept. 15, an ‘84 GMC pickup truck driven by Eric Hansen on Fourth South in Preston started on fire.
“I saw flames through the bolt holes in the floor so I pulled over, away from buildings, and got out,” said Hansen. The fire department was on the scene soon, but the truck sustained substantial damages. Later that day, a grass fire at 1954 East Hwy 36 along the side of the road chawed about 150’, but was extinguished by the property owner before the fire department arrived.
A fire began smoldering in the home of Tyler Gilbert on Sept. 24, at 11886 North Hwy 34.
When Gilbert arrived, he found the fire in a bedroom on the floor where a battery charger was plugged into a wall outlet. Gilbert used a fire extinguisher to stop the fire. On arrival, the Franklin County Fire Department found the flames were out but heavy smoke filled the structure. Firemen ventilated and opened the floor and walls to check for fire extension and found that the fire was confined to the bedroom. The majority of the damage to the structure was from the smoke.
The home sustained an estimated $25,000 in smoke damages and loss of contents, said fire marshal Matt Gleed.
On Sept. 30, a combine belonging to Robert Swainston in Treasureton started on fire. A light bulb getting hot and igniting chaff caused $2,000 in damage. The fire was contained to the combine and did not spread.
Because fire danger is still very high, the fire district will not be issuing any burn permits until Oct. 19, said Gleed.