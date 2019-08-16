Firefighters have contained 75% of a blaze running through the brush and trees of the hills in Treasureton today, but at 10 a.m. today it had consumed 363 acres of foliage.
Investigators determined that the blaze was caused by farm equipment in use on private property.
Franklin County was joined by 11 other agencies to fight the blaze. Most of them left last night, but Franklin County and the BLM is still onsite mopping up hotspots today. No structures were damaged and the agency expects to have the fire completely contained by tonight, states the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.