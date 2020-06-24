The American Red Cross is holding a Preston Community blood drive on July 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Preston North Stake Center.
The last blood drive scheduled locally was canceled, "even though we had a lot of people who called and were willing to donate anyway," said local volunteer, JoAnn Palmer.
"We need healthy adults to help replenish the blood supply," she said.
One of the benefits is that the Red Cross will test to see if the donors' test positive for the COVID-19 antibody.
According to the Red Cross's website, there is an urgent need for donors. "Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood. One donation saves up to three lives. Less than 3% of people are eligible to give blood," are all statements from the website.
"We especially need type O blood - because it is universal," said Palmer.
Donors will be met at the door where they will be checked for wearing face masks and a volunteer will take their temperature.
Blood donated in Preston is sent to Idaho Falls or Pocatello where it is then distributed to where there is a need.