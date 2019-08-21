The Franklin County Fair held their annual Bloomfest Princess Pageant.
Contestants competed in two categories, self expression and best dressed. During self expression the girls showed their personalities through a speech about themselves. Best dressed was the question and answer portion of the evening and where each contestant got dressed up and could feel like a princess for the night.
This year’s junior princess is Shelby Bostwick, the daughter of David and Lindsay Bostwick. Shelby’s attendant was Samantha Otten, the daughter of Glen and Megan Otten.
Blackely Jensen was crowned princess and is the daughter of Dustin and Jessica Jensen. Jensen’s first attendant was Bracken Lesser, daughter of Rob and Alicia Lesser. The second attendant was Hallie Spackman, daughter of Toby and Valynn Spackman. She has two third attendants: Delfinia Haven Horne and Winnie Webster. Delfinia is the daughter of Billy and Dixie Kaufman, and Winnie is the daughter of Matt and Courtney Webster.
Crowned Grand Bloomfest Princess was Boston Sophia Bronson, daughter of Ashlynn and Tanner Smith and Micheal and Tonya Elgan.