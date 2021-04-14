Franklin County is asking residents to pass a $2.9 million bond on May 18, to build an ADA compliant 63’X65’ addition to the courthouse, as well as remodel the current structure.
A request for the bond in November of 2019 failed by 1.3 percent — it needed 66% of the votes in favor of the bond, and garnered 65%.
County commissioners held an informational meeting on April 8, to explain the request to the public. Those who attended were reminded that the 81-year-old building is in relatively good condition, but incapable of meeting mandated modern requirements, such as American Disabilities Act requirements. Another concern centers around modern safety considerations when court is in session.
Modern courtrooms keep the public, prisoners and judge separate until they are actually in the courtroom. Franklin County’s courtroom design does not allow for that. The addition would add separate entries for each into the courtroom, as well as waiting rooms that are separate.
“We are trying to avoid a lawsuit,” said county inspector Randy Henrie. He drew up the plans that will mirror the current building’s art deco style. The addition will also include space to house the county’s department of motor vehicles. Currently, the department is located in the building west of the courthouse.
Commissioner Robert Swainston noted that the county has trimmed the costs of the construction tremendously through acting as its own general contractor. The county was quoted over $8 million to build the addition a few years ago.
The $2.9 million price tag takes into consideration $500,000 to cover recent materials increases, said Henrie, and is based on bids from local contractors.
“We want to keep as much money in our community as we can,” he said.
Swainston noted that “if we keep kicking this down the road, it’ll only cost more.” If the residents don’t pass the bond, the state can mandate the updates by judiciary process.
Of 39 points auditors check for compliance in public buildings, the courthouse passed in one, said Swainston. In other words, the changes have to be made, he said.
Burbank appealed to a sense of community during the meeting. “There’s not one person in this room that paid five cents on that building (to get it built.) Our parents and grandparents did. It’s our turn to do this for our kids and grandkids,” he said. County officials expect the meeting rooms in the addition to be available to the public for their use.
The bond will be spread out over 30 years, with the expectation that the county will pay it off sooner if possible. Based on property values, the annual contribution will be $14.50 per every $100,000 in property, said Swainston.
Commissioner Dirk Bowles noted that the county will use any applicable funds made available to the county through the federal CARES Act, as well. It was also noted that the county has been saving towards the project, which has offset the amount the county needs to bond to build the addition.
Interested persons are invited on personal tours of the current courthouse by contacting one of the commissioners, said Burbank.
A walkthrough video and 3-D floor plans are also available at www.franklincountyidaho.org/courthouse-addition---remodel
If the bond passes, construction and remodeling would start in March of 2022 and are expected to take two years to complete.