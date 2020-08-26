Trish Checketts and Dawna Gleason will be teaching classes based on the Book of Mormon to interested members of the Preston North, South and Franklin stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other interested parties. The free class begins Sept. 3, and runs Thursdays through Dec. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the LDS Seminary building, 151, S. 100 East, Preston.
Masks and social distancing is encouraged at the class, said teachers.
“The Book of Mormon... contains the answers to life’s most compelling questions, teaches the doctrine of Christ,” and “provides the fullest and most authoritative underrating of the Atonement of Jesus Christ to be found anywhere,” states Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
It teaches about the gathering of scattered Israel, exposes the tactics of the adversary and dispels false religious traditions and abolishes forever the false concepts that revelation ended with the Bible and that the heaves are sealed today, Nelson has said.