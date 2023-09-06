Chesterfield, Idaho gave the use of their Amusement Hall to the Mount Sherman Camp DUP for an Exhibit and fundraiser on Memorial Day 2013 where seven-year-old Tina and her five-year-old brother dressed up in pioneer clothes for a picture.
Courtesy of AMY BOSWORTH
In 2013 seven-year-old Tina and her five-year-old brother dressed up in pioneer clothes for a picture.
The newest and youngest member of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers is Tina Bosworth, age 18, the granddaughter of the Franklin Company President, Amy Bosworth.
Tina will be a member of the Lone Rock Camp in Weston. She will be a junior at BYU-Idaho this year after getting her associate degree while attending Preston High School. She will not be able to attend her local camp meeting while she is in school, but being a member of the DUP does not require attending meetings.
Tina is looking forward to attending camp meetings in the future. She thinks “it’s cool to be a member of the historical and educational organization” and has enjoyed two years of volunteering as a docent at the DUP Franklin Company Museum at 115 East Oneida in Preston.
A fun memory Tina shared is when she and her brother got a picture at the museum for Pioneer Day with the pioneer character photo board set up by Alexis Beckstead. The Museum is closed for the summer but tours can be arranged with the museum director, Alexis Beckstead, or Franklin Company DUP President, Amy Bosworth.
Tina has participated in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers with her grandmother through the years. She remembers when Chesterfield, Idaho gave the use of their Amusement Hall to the Mount Sherman Camp DUP for an exhibit and fundraiser on Memorial Day 2013 where seven-year-old Tina and her five-year-old brother dressed up in pioneer clothes for a picture.
In 2022, Tina went on the pioneer trek in Wyoming with her church group and learned about her fourth great-grandmother, Sarah Ann Haigh, who crossed the prairies with the Martin Handcart Company in 1856.
Sarah married, settled in Hyrum, Utah, and is the mother and grandmother of the Miller brothers.
