The newest and youngest member of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers is Tina Bosworth, age 18, the granddaughter of the Franklin Company President, Amy Bosworth.

Tina will be a member of the Lone Rock Camp in Weston. She will be a junior at BYU-Idaho this year after getting her associate degree while attending Preston High School. She will not be able to attend her local camp meeting while she is in school, but being a member of the DUP does not require attending meetings.


