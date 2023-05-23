...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1119 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Amy Bosworth (right) has been elected as the new President of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and will take office in June. She follows a six-year term held by Alexis Beckstead (left).
Amy Bosworth has been elected as the new President of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) and will take office in June. She follows a six-year term held by Alexis Beckstead, the limit a president can be in office according to DUP by-laws. Amy was the company registrar for years and has valuable experience working with the company team.
“Amy, will be an outstanding leader, with her cheerful and upbeat personality,” remarked Alexis. “I am happy to continue being with my friends on the board serving as the museum director and over artifacts.”
