New DUP president

Amy Bosworth (right) has been elected as the new President of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and will take office in June. She follows a six-year term held by Alexis Beckstead (left).

 Courtesy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Amy Bosworth has been elected as the new President of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) and will take office in June. She follows a six-year term held by Alexis Beckstead, the limit a president can be in office according to DUP by-laws. Amy was the company registrar for years and has valuable experience working with the company team.

“Amy, will be an outstanding leader, with her cheerful and upbeat personality,” remarked Alexis. “I am happy to continue being with my friends on the board serving as the museum director and over artifacts.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.