Zan Bowles has been appointed as a new trustee in the Preston School District. He fills a position vacated by Brooke Palmer earlier this year due to health reasons.
Bowles said this is the second time he has been asked to serve on the board. The first time was 30 years ago, but between raising his five children, building a new business and church service, he was unable to fit one more responsibility into his life at the time and declined. Bowles is the owner of State Line Dairy Equipment and State Line Electrical Contractors.
This time around, he is ready and able to commit the time to the position, he said. “I think we have an excellent school system,” said Bowles. His children are now raising his grandchildren within the district’s boundaries.
“I hope to continue on and help accommodate for growth and change,” he said. Bowles is married to Tammy Bowles and they live in Cub River Canyon.
He was not present at the June 23 Preston School District Board meeting, but was notified following the meeting of the appointment.
In other business, the board approved a band trip to California in the coming year. Band Teacher Wayne Manning said the youth also will attend a workshop in Las Vegas taught by his sister, a retired teacher there. Band members will be raising funds for the trip.
Following a discussion on the district’s plans to hire a construction manger/general contractor for upcoming building/remodeling projects in the district, the trustees reaffirmed its stance that any movies being shown in district classrooms need to be academically related to the subject of the class.
The district superintendent will be contacted if a teacher wishes to show a movie with any variance to its current policy
“If our focus is academic improvement, we need to be aware of this,” said trustee Dax Keller.
Following a budget hearing for a proposed budget of $20,581,259, district financial manager, Brad Nielsen, told the board that he felt the district is “in a good place,” financially.
“For emergencies, we have more than the recommended amount. We have about a four month reserve” and two to three months is recommended.
District officials will have to pay attention to timing on funds expected from the state due to the fact that COVID-related funding is replacing monies usually disbursed by the state to reimburse districts at the end of the school year.
He warned the district to “be careful how we spend those (COVID) dollars“ and voiced his goal “we’ve got to get through this together.”
Salaries are the district’s biggest expenditure, and yet in light of raising wages in other industries, the district is looking for ways to expend more to better compensate classified staff. Superintendent Marc Gee reported that he and Nelson have identified funds that can be allocated to classified staff wages and are working to implement raises for those positions requiring the most training.
The budget was approved unanimously.
The board expressed its appreciation to Gee for his leaderships in the district. This was his last school board meeting in the Preston School District. He has accepted a position in Middleton, Idaho, as a superintendent there. Dr. Lance Harrison has been hired to become the Preston School District’s new superintendent. Gee has been the district’s superintendent for the last five years. Harrison congratulated Gee for earning his doctorate’s degree last week, as well.
“We want to express our appreciation for what you’ve done. You’ll be missed, and we look forward to Dr. Harrison’s leadership,’” said trustee Darren Cole.
“We will be blessed for many years to come for what you’ve done here. … many of the patrons feel that you are a friend to them. They (Middleton) are lucky to get you and we are grateful for what you’ve done for us. Along with that, please thank your wife for that, “ said Keller.
Trustee Kayla Roberts noted the excellent working relationship teachers have with the district’s administration and credited Gee for fostering the positive atmosphere that exists there. She noted “how impressed they (teachers) were with the job you do, and all you facilitate.”
Trustee Joy Christensen remembers hoping for a captain to right the ship when interviewing Gee was interviews for the position.
“Thank you for doing that. I’m always amazed at his vision and ability to see things from a lot of different directions,” she said, and wished him luck in his new job.