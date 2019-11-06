Bowling team takes title

The Youth High Four bowling team is off to a great start for their 2019-2020 year. They are sponsored by Preston's Pop N' Pins bowling alley. They recently competed in the 2019 United States Bowling Congress Youth High Four Tournament at Coeur d' Alene, ID, in Division B. They came away with first place and a great deal of excitement from their performance.
Team members are Dax Talbot, Dillon Smith, Dacey Winn and Haylee Greenwood and are coached by Lyndon J. Smith.
“I could not be more proud of this group of kids! A big thanks goes to Pop N Pins," said Coach Smith.