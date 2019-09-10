Preston hosted Minico on Sept. 9 and travel to Canyon Ridge Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Century on Monday, Sept. 16. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Preston will host Burley. All the games begin at 4:30 with JV following at 6 p.m.
Last week Preston scored in the first few minutes of their game against Pocatello and then hung on for the 1-0 win. It was a welcome victory after the loss to Century on Sept 4.
Both Century and Preston boys soccer teams walked onto Joseph T. Larsen Memorial Field with an unbeaten record, but it was the former that walked off it without a blemish on its season after a 3-1 win over Preston.
It took less than a minute for the Diamondbacks to take the lead — one they never gave up for the next 79-plus minutes. Just 10 seconds after the opening whistle and first kick, the Indians tripped up a Century forward in the box, giving cause for the center ref to point to the spot. One successful penalty later and the visitors had a 1-0 lead.
“We weren’t ready,” Preston head coach Kira Matthews said.
Preston eventually got it together, creating several quality chances. The best of the first half came in the 35th minute. Kadin Reese pounced on a loose ball just outside the attacking third, dribbled it to the eve of the box and fitted a searching through ball to Dixon Alder. Unfortunately, Century’s goalkeeper fell on it, snuffing out the chance.
“That’s a problem we’ve always had is getting ready to turn on the gears and go from the very beginning,” Matthews said. “It takes us 10 minutes before we decide we want to start playing.”
As competitive as Preston was in the latter parts of the first half, all semblance of control of quality play seemed to dissipate the moment the second half whistle blew. Once again, Century capitalized on the poor display, scoring two goals and ending all hope Preston had of equalizing or perhaps even pulling ahead in the second half.
“I think that comes down to I’ve got a few kids I’ve pulled up that haven’t played any varsity, have no varsity experience,” Matthews said.
The first of the D-backs’ second-half goals came in the 56th minute, and was the one goal Matthews said they “earned” rather than were direct results of mistakes the Indians made. Sean Abbasi, finding himself a little too open 25 yards out during a solid run of play for Century, decided to have a go and ended up placing the ball in the top right corner, well beyond the reach of Preston’s keeper Zach Burnett.
The Indians did have one final spark left in them toward the end of the game, though. In the 76th, Preston won its only corner of the second half and made good on the rare second-half chance. Cooper Lazcanotegui’s arching cross made its way into the 6-yard box and to the head of Ramon Rodriguez. Rodriguez somewhat botched his header but quick wits and quicker feet allowed him to send the ball into the top netting.