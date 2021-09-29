The Preston Indian boys soccer team will host Burley on Thursday, Sep. 30, at 4 p.m. and will honor the seniors and their parents immediately before the match for Senior Night. Preston tied Burley 2-2 earlier in the season. They finish out the regular season on the road against Pocatello at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, which will finalize seeding for the district tournament beginning on Oct. 5. The Indians were scheduled to play Pocatello last week but the game was delayed due to a positive COVID test for a member of the opposing team.
Preston faced Century on Sep. 27 on the road and won 3-1. If they can beat Pocatello on Saturday they will secure the top seed for the district tournament. Parker Koefoed scored late in the first half on a Treyton Hendrickson assist making it 1-0 at the half.
Bryan put the Indians up 2-0 early in the second half and Century then got one in, cutting the deficit to one. Brian Bustos gave Preston an insurance goal with under ten minutes to go with Ricauldi assisting.
The Indians played one of their best games against 5A Highland at home on Sep. 20 despite the 0-0 tie. “They possessed the ball well and had great energy,” said Coach Kira Mathews. “We had lots of opportunities, just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
But what made it one of their best games was that they maintained that energy throughout the match and did not let down against a strong team that beat them 0-2 earlier in the season.
Being unable to finish despite good opportunities was frustrating for the Indians. That frustration and the physicality of the game showed in the two yellow cards given to Preston players. Parker Cromwell picked up the first one in the opening half and Stratton Daley drew one in the second. Fortunately, they avoided any red cards keeping all of their players eligible for the critical district contest with Century.