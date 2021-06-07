Bret Anthony Beal, 33, of Brigham City, Utah, passed away June 1, 2021, following multiple seizures. No services will be held. Arrangements under direction of Franklin County Funeral Home.
Bret Anthony Beal
Necia Seamons
Editor
