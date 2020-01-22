Geri Golightly, Weston, was transported to Franklin County Medical Center Tuesday morning following a collision that left her with neck and chest pain.
Golightly was eastbound on 400 South through the intersection of HWY 91 at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 21, when the 1996 Chevy Lumina she was driving was hit by a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Justin Carter, who was southbound.
According to the police report, Carter saw that Golightly was stopped at the intersection before the accident. Golightly said there was another vehicle behind her with bright lights, making it difficult for her to see. After looking both ways, she proceeded into the intersection and into the path of the truck driven by Carter.
The Chevy traveled to its right, into a utility pole. It sustained major damage to its entire front. The truck sustained minor damage to its bumper. Golightly was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.