Thursday, January 21, 2021 was a beautiful winter day for Khyleigh JoLondra Brown, daughter of Tonia Brown of Preston and the late Mark Heath, as she married Wyatt Kent Cazier, son of Kent and Amber Cazier, of Riverdale.
Todd Garbett, a family friend from Montpelier, Idaho, performed the ceremony at the Preston North Stake Center.
A piece of Khyleigh's grandmother Lillian Brown's 1961 wedding dress, photos of both sets of her grandparents and her father were incorporated in her bouquet. Her uncle, John of Idaho Falls, was able to attend via "Zoom" before passing away on Feb. 12.
A reception was held at the Preston North Stake Center, Sat., Jan. 23, 2021, with white sheet cake and punch served.
A bridal shower was held in their honor by Kris Beckstead and held at The North Stake Center with brownies and punch served.
Khyleigh was born in Idaho Falls, before moving to Preston with her mom and grandparents in 2004. She is a 2012 Preston High School graduate where she was sports manager for both girls and boys basketball teams and water manager for the football teams for two years, lettering in both.
Khyleigh also participated in the Franklin County Distinguished Young Women's Program in 2012.
After graduation, she went on to Bridgerland Applied Technical College where she received her Emergency Medical Services Certificate (EMT).
She currently enjoys working with the awesome Franklin County Ambulance Association Crew. She is also employed with ICON Health & Fitness as a customer service representative.
Wyatt was born and raised in Preston, attended Preston High School where he was in the automotive and welding programs, as well as FFA where he was on the first cattle judging team taking 1st place in judging.
Wyatt graduated from Franklin High School, Preston, Idaho, in 2019. He is currently employed with JM Mechanical of Logan.
Both enjoy traveling, the outdoors, camping, hiking, just being together and trying to teach Khyleigh's mom to fish.
After an overnight honeymoon with plans for a summer honeymoon, they will reside in Preston where someday they will build their family forever home.