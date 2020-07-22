Just a tenth of a percent of couples are able to celebrate 70 years of marriage. On Sat., July 25, Wayne and Carol Brown, of Preston, will do just that.
Carole was born in and grew up in Preston — just around the corner from where she lives today. Wayne grew up in Magna, Utah, but spent his summers in Preston visiting cousins. In fact, they share a cousin through different sides of the family and it was at that cousin’s wedding that the two struck up a friendship.
Carol was living in Salt Lake City, having graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in microbiology. She was in the process of moving to Bethesda, Maryland to work at the US Department of Health when she got a call from the pathologist at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake who asked the 21-year-old woman to organize the first microbiology lab there. Carol accepted and while there she researched vaccines and penicillin in connection with the U of U.
Wayne had just returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to Hawaii. He was already a veteran, having served in World War II, as a Lieutenant JG in the Navy.
He was going to school at Brigham Young University studying education, and she needed help moving a sewing machine. That little bit of service went a long way and the couple began dating. Seven months later, Wayne popped the question or rather pinned each other. As members of school organizations, the fashion was to wear the organization’s pins.
”I think he gave me his pin (pinned it to her’s) on my birthday and we were married two weeks later” in the Logan Temple, said Carol.
Adjusting to the demand of the times, their temple ceremony was a bit different than people are used to, today. So many couples were getting married after the war, that they and 27 other young couples were married. Their family stood in the hallway by the door as they made their vows, then left with them so there would be room for another family to witness the next ceremony. They held a reception in her parent’s home.
They took a honeymoon trip to Yellowstone, the first day of which they dressed in their wedding attire and stopped at the Idaho Falls Temple to take pictures. There had not been time for pictures at the Logan Temple as busy as it was.
Still working at the research center after their marriage, Carol found a willing partner in Wayne as she worked to develop mediums for administering penicillin. The newlyweds gave each other shots of penicillin and then drew blood to determine how long the drug remained in the bloodstream.
Carol said she “converted” Wayne from BYU to the U, where he earned a bachelors degree in elementary education in 1951. He followed that up with a masters degree from Utah State University in 1956.
Not long after Wayne graduated from the U of U, the new couple moved into an apartment in her parent’s Preston home at 105 North 1st West, until they were able to build their own home around the corner at 168 North 2nd West. They raised their children (Carol Jean Frasier, of Preston, Judy Comstock, of Potlatch, ID, Todd Alma Brown, of Hyde Park, UT, Daniel Wayne Brown, deceased, and Marilyn Geddes, of Banida), fulfilled careers, and spent their retirement all in that home.
For a woman who still has the miniature house she played in nine decades ago, Carol was a trailblazer for women having a career. In the 1950s, women were coming back home from manning the production of war supplies while their husbands and sons were fighting on the fronts in Europe and the Pacific. Their role in society was expected to be in the home. Carol expected it, too, but not for long.
In 1954 when she was pregnant with her son, Todd, the Relief Society presidents from the Franklin & Oneida Stakes came to her and said the private hospital in Preston, owned by the Cutler family, was taken over by the county and they needed someone to start the lab. She was the only person with the education to do so in the area. Even though she had one-year-old and two-year-old daughters, and was eight months pregnant, she accepted the challenge for $1.50 per hour.
The couple lived in a transitional time: fewer women got an education and worked like she did. For her to take on a modern role in the community, Wayne had to navigate a lifestyle prior generations of men hadn’t. Wayne often found himself taking care of their children when he was not at work. Those were “choice times” for him, he said, as he comforted sick or sad children, and got to know them as Carol worked. He is still proud of the role his wife filled in the community.
“Carol was ‘Johnny on the spot.’ If a doctor needed blood, or a test, she knew where to get it. “She had a walking blood bank,” in her mind, said Wayne. She knew a person’s blood type better than she knew them by names. That was before, and even after, Red Cross began organizing blood drives, said Carol. ”If there was going to be a surgery, I’d call someone to come in and they’d sit in the waiting room in case they were needed,” she said. Often that person was Wayne.
“I was the one she called a lot of the time,” he said, because he has O+ blood type — the nearly universal donor type of blood. During her career, Carol also started the hospital’s X-ray department so local doctors didn’t have to do their own. She managed the lab, and later the x-ray department, for 30 years. At first, it was on a part-time basis but by the time she retired, she was working full-time and on call. It took a group of lab techs and x-ray technicians to replace her when she retired late in the 1980s.
Meanwhile, Wayne had been hired to teach fifth grade at the Jefferson School back in 1951. A couple of years later, he became principal of the Central School and taught third grade. Later he was named principal of both the Central and the Jefferson, and coordinator of the county elementary schools. It was during his career that the small community schools were closed and all students were bused into Preston. Wayne helped to organize that effort and opened the Oakwood Elementary in 1970. He also initiated parent teacher conferences in the district. As a fan of golf, Wayne also coached the school’s golf team. By the time he retired he had spent 36 years in education — 23 years as a principal.
When the golf course was opened in its current location in 1961 Wayne and Paul Merrill helped plant the grass and many of the trees for the course. He also functioned as the course’ golf pro until one was hired. Wayne has seen the course grow over the years and continued to golf three or four times a week! He also sang with the Preston Rotary Christmas Choir for 65 years.
The Browns have seen many other changes in the community over the years. Back when Wayne served as bishop of the Preston Third Ward, from 1967-1973, the old Third Ward chapel was razed and the current Third/Tenth Ward building was dedicated by Harold B. Lee — a high school classmate to Carol’s mother, Hattie Johnson Greaves, in the Oneida Stake Academy. Carol was as busy as he was, serving in the Primary and Relief Society, including as president of both those organizations over the years.
She also worked with the Cub Scouts for 20 years and the Medical Explorer program at Preston High School for seniors interested in the medical field during the 80s.
The couple continues to stay active. They ride bikes, maintain a huge, immaculate garden, and he was volunteering as a driver of the “Old Folks’ Van” to the temple in Logan each week until the temple was closed due to COVID-19. Likewise, he was preparing and serving meals on Fridays when the center closed.
Having retired, the couple served an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines Baguio Mission from 1987-1989, then worked in the temple for 16 years. Over time, 22 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren have joined their family — the first great-great grandchild due in December.
To commemorate Carol’s 92 birthday on July 9, Wayne’s 95th birthday on July 19, and their anniversary, all 104 family members were planning to participate in a family reunion.
Instead, they will connect via the online venues as the family celebrates Wayne’s and Carol’s long-time commitment to each other, their family and their community.