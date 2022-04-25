For the second consecutive year, Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton has made The Chartis Center for Rural Health's list of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States.
This 12th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
“Being named to the Top 100 Rural Hospitals list for two years in a row is a tremendous honor,” said Brandon Vonk, Bear River Valley Hospital Administrator. “Our caregivers are committed to providing top-level care right here in our community, and each year we continue to expand our services.”
Bear River Valley Hospital offers a wide variety of service lines, including surgical services, labor and delivery, physical therapy, mammography, TeleHealth, WorkMed, and others.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
Over the last 12 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.