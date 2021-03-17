Federally mandated system upgrades that merge data held by both law enforcement and the department of motor vehicles are behind extraordinary wait-times for registering vehicles, said Doug Wallis, county assessor.
Although the mandate was made years ago, the state of Idaho did not “get on board,” until the end of the window of time allowed by the federal law, which translated into the system being implemented before problems were worked out, he continued. Franklin County has had the program since Oct. 13th, and the state is still encountering setbacks with the system migration from the old DOS system to the new GEM system.
“Kudos to our county citizens for being understanding and patient while we work through this DMV transition with Idaho Transportation Department,” said Wallis. He praised both citizens who have had hours-long waits for a process that used to take just a few minutes as well as the women who work at the DMV in Franklin County.
“They’ve worked overtime, they’ve worked hard, they’ve been understanding,” he said.
The problem is that when the Idaho Transportation Department merged the two systems, not all of the data merged. Unfortunately, knowing which accounts will require large amounts of time to solve isn’t known until a patron comes in, said Wallis. That is the reason the county is now asking for appointments to register vehicles. If the transaction is quick because the data transferred, the office considers it a bonus. More often, however, it takes a significant amount of effort to find the records needed.
The appointment system eliminates the line of people waiting to be helped, said Wallis. He requested an increase in the assessor fee to allow the DMV to hire another employee to help with the long processing times. The request was denied at this time, as it is halfway through the fiscal budget year. The commissioners also requested more information on how other assessor offices are dealing with the new registration program.