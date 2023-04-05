A massive explosion that leveled an indoor horse arena in the small Franklin County community of Thatcher two weeks ago and sent one man to a Salt Lake City hospital with life-threatening burns was due to a propane leak caused by snow sliding off the roof of the building, an investigation has found.
Firefighters from Franklin County, Caribou County and the City of Grace responded just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 to the scene of the explosion at 15852 N. Hwy 34. Responders found an approximately 10,000-square-foot building had been completely destroyed by an explosion that also blew windows out of nearby homes.
An investigation by Franklin County Fire District and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s office found that a gas line coming from a propane tank outside the building was damaged when snow slid off the roof onto the tank and line, Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed said. Because the whole assembly was covered with snow, Gleed said the only place for the leaking propane to go was inside the building, where it settled on the floor of the pole-style equestrian barn.
“Propane is heavier than air so it was just sitting on the ground, waiting for the right time to explode,” he said.
The blast was triggered when the owner, unaware of the propane leak, came into the building early that morning and turned on a heater. The owner suffered severe burns, but was able to crawl out of the rubble. His wife rushed him to Logan Regional Hospital, and from there he was airlifted to a burn unit in Salt Lake City.
An official update on his condition was unavailable as of Monday, but “I’ve heard he’s doing pretty good,” Gleed said.
The explosion was powerful enough to blow out several windows of nearby buildings, damaging not only the house located on the property, but another home several hundred feet away on the other side of the highway, he said.
When responders were notified by dispatch of the possibility of people trapped inside the building, Franklin County firefighters were assisted by two engines from the City of Grace and one from Caribou County in Soda Springs. However, the owner was the only person inside at the time of the explosion.
Because there was no fire on the scene, Gleed said he didn’t have an estimate of the monetary value of the damage.
“It was such a big explosion that it wasn’t able to trap the heat and start the building on fire,” he said. “There was basically nothing left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.