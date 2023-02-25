elk poaching

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was illegally shot and left to waste in Montpelier Canyon recently. The elk had a unique set of antlers characterized by a spike with a club-shaped drop tine on one side.

 Courtesy Photo/Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was illegally shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho.

The bull was last seen alive in Dry Hollow in Montpelier Canyon around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 by a motorist. When the motorist returned to the area in the early afternoon that same day, the bull could not be seen, but human footprints leading up to where the bull had been standing were evident. The driver left the vehicle and followed the footprints to find the bull elk dead - its antlers and ivories removed. The individual immediately contacted Idaho Fish and Game. Upon investigation, Fish and Game conservation officers discovered that the bull had been shot.


