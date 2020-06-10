Kim and Twlonie Bullock create heritage violins in their Mink Creek home. Their goal is to not only create beautiful violins but ones capable of heavenly music, they say.
The Bullock family inherited a love of stringed instruments and of music from some famous ancestors. Kim's fifth grandparents were Thomas Bullock and Lucy Caroline Clayton, the sister of hymn writer, William Clayton, who penned the words of “Come, Come Ye Saints,” and set it to the music of an Old English tune.
Clayton wrote the hymn while he was a member of the first pioneer company Brigham Young brought west, when the wagon train was at or near Locust Creek, about 43 days out on the journey from Nauvoo to Winter Quarters. Clayton’s diary has a very brief note concerning the song under the date of Wednesday, April 15, 1846: “This morning I composed a new song – All is well.” The song fulfilled its purpose, being sung at campfires, giving emotional support to the pioneers as they endeavored to lay aside their cares and endure the trials of the journey.
Thomas Bullock, the personal secretary to Brigham Young, often served as a scribe to Joseph Smith. Thomas was the clerk and recorder at the Nauvoo Temple and was active in the civic affairs in the City of Nauvoo. Thomas was also the clerk of the lead group of saints that crossed the plains. William Clayton was his assistant.
The Clayton family was musically gifted and “this trait has been evident in many of their descendants.”
Kim Bullock not only plays the violin, he builds them. His musical gifts come from both sides of his family. He has memories from a tender age watching his Grandfather Meacham playing the violin. Kim also played the trombone when he was in high school.
After his marriage to Twlonie, browsing in a pawn shop, they found a 12-string guitar in bad repair. He bought it, returned home, and restored it to good working order. Then with a little help from friends and some books, Bullock taught himself how to play it. This rekindled his love of music.
Kim always looks to improve himself. He graduated with training in electronics, knowing that this would make it easier to support his family. He was able to get a job working for Thomson Creek Mine in Challis. This location proved to be another step towards cultivating those musical gifts. The Bullocks met Arlene Nelson, owner of a little music store. Twlonie wanted to learn to read music, and by arranging a trade of hours spent supervising the store in exchange for piano lessons, this was accomplished. Another plus was Arlene's personal talent and her willingness to share. She loved to fiddle and had won a contest in the famous Weiser, Idaho Fiddling competitions. A perfect fit for the Bullocks.
To better his employment, Bullock took a job with the phone company and the job took them to Shoshone. This is where Kim started building the violins from “the white,” or unfinished instrument. He found that he could get a better-quality instrument than what he could purchase. It was here they put their experience to work and created two violins. Job transfers took them to Grace, then Preston, with them continually working on their violin hobby.
Now retired, Kim and Twlonie have increased the time they spend in their musical pursuits. He works on violins whenever the mood strikes him. The couple has added vintage violins to their collection because of his talent for fixing them. Some vintage strings in the collection have come through finds on Ebay and various pawn shops. Through trial and error, and sharing of talents, they now make violins in the Bullock home. Each instrument can be tailored to match the wishes of the intended owned. Several people in the area own violins crafted by the Bullocks.
This isn't an overnight process. There is much sanding of wood, gluing, drying, shaping. Much patience is required for perfect placing of a bridge and a neck on his instruments. The Bullocks are able to customize each instrument with carvings. The head of a horse or an Indian head fit just right on a chin rest or the scroll. Even the tuning pegs are works of art. Currently, they order some parts used in the construction of a violin, but they are working toward being able to make the entire instrument from 'scratch.'